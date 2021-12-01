Robeson County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect in store robbery

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROBESON, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at a Dollar General in Pembroke, N.C.

According to RCSO, on Tuesday, November 30, at approximately 7:52 p.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General on Union Chapel Rd. in reference to a robbery.

According to the initial report, the suspect entered the store and demanded money while brandishing a firearm at the employees. The suspect fled on foot after retrieving money from the cash register.

RCSO says 23-year-old James A. Swett of Rowland is wanted in relation to the robbery. Swett is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100.

