Pittsburgh Pizza Pub brings a taste of Pittsburgh to the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located in North Myrtle Beach, Pittsburgh Pizza Pub opened their doors in April of 2021.

They love bringing a taste of Pittsburgh to the Grand Strand. From their Pittsburg sandwich to perogies, and even the special bread and tea they offer.

Come along with us for what you can expect! Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

