Myrtle Beach Police investigate string of car break-ins, smash and grabs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Forest Dunes community had something they’re not very Thankful for over Thanksgiving weekend.

Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a string of car break-ins.

MBPD had about two dozen reports over the four-day weekend just from 60th Avenue North to 70th Avenue North.

Most of the cases were smash and grabs.

“It can happen and it’ll very quickly sober you up,” said Patty Sleem, who has lived in the Forest Dunes community for nearly two decades.

She says it’s typically safe and quiet, but a few years ago, her home was broken into while her family was at the beach.

“We had been talking, my husband and I, about putting a fence in our yard, and we went all-in on the fence after that,” Sleem said.

Sleem says she’s glad she has that fence now, so it at least gives her an extra line of protection from the rash of car break-ins in the neighborhood.

“At least put that step in front of somebody,” said Sleem. “I’ve heard many reports of it. A lady on 67th said her car was gone into.”

She says she and her husband never leave their cars unlocked, but Myrtle Beach Police say locks haven’t been keeping the thieves out lately.

“These cases are unusual because they’re actually broken windows,” said MBPD Master Corporal Tom Vest. “That doesn’t happen very often. Generally, what happens is people check door handles for an unlocked car, but in these cases, someone is actually breaking windows.”

Vest says many of the reports have included lost items, so the police department is advising everyone in the area to take valuable items out of their cars.

The police department is also asking for a little help from anyone with door cameras that may have caught something or anyone who’s heard unusual noises to help the police department find who’s doing this.

“Somebody has seen this person or these people involved,” Vest said. “They haven’t been able to commit these crimes without leaving some trace behind. What we’re asking for is members of our community to help us with that.”

Vest says these smash and grabs should be making plenty of noise with glass shattering and alarms, so the police department is also looking for people to reach out if they’ve heard anything out of the ordinary.

To anonymously give tips to the department call 843-918-1382.

