Man accused of extorting money from elderly victims in Florence turns himself in

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of extorting money from elderly victims turned himself into the Florence Police Department on Wednesday.

Investigators said Cornelius Jones would scratch the side of the victims’ cars as they were parking, claimed that they hit his vehicle and then took money from them.

Three of the alleged collision scams happened on Nov. 9 and two took place on Nov. 29, and in the areas near David H. McLeod Boulevard and Palmetto Street, according to police.

Jones is charged with five counts of malicious injury of $2,000 or less and five counts of blackmail/extortion.

He is currently at the Florence County Detention Center.

If anyone has any additional information in this case they are asked to contact Sgt. Cantey at 843-665-3191.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.