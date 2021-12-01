Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Make a child’s Christmas more magical through Operation Santa

Those who want to help, register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and...
Those who want to help, register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and pick one or more wishes they’d like to make come true.(USPS // Gray Television)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Postal Service has been busy delivering letters from all across the country to Santa’s workshop as part of Operation Santa.

USPS Operation Santa was established more than a century ago to help those in need experience a happy holiday season.

Those who want to help register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and pick one or more wishes they’d like to make come true.

For security reasons, all prospective adopters are vetted through a verification process before they can participate, according to the USPS.

There is still time to write a letter to Santa. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10 and will be uploaded to the website through Dec. 15. Be sure to include your full return address and send it to Santa’s official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Letters can be adopted through Dec. 22, and packages can be shipped until Jan. 14.

The USPS makes note that there is no guarantee that letters submitted to the program will be adopted.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
Firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to an area off Highway 31 and Robert Edge...
Horry County Fire Rescue, S.C. Forestry Commission battle 10 acre fire in Little River
Jose Luis Izaguirre Ulloa
‘Shook us up a little bit’: Neighbors shaken up after Surfside Beach shooting; 1 arrested

Latest News

.
‘Shook us up a little bit’: Neighbors shaken up after Surfside Beach shooting; 1 arrested
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest, charge suspect in deadly shooting in hotel parking lot
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
At historic abortion arguments, Supreme Court conservatives signal changes
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Report: Meadows claims Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out