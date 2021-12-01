Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

A look inside the South African lab that discovered omicron variant

By David McKenzie
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists in South Africa are working to learn more about the severity of the coronavirus omicron variant and the vaccine effectiveness against it.

Medical scientist Jeanine du Plessis is bracing herself after tracking COVID-19 for several months at the Wits Vida Lab.

“It’s still too early to actually tell. I guess everyone feels a bit of hopelessness in a moment like that,” du Plessis said.

The lab is expanding so quickly they are putting samples in freezers in the hallway. Researchers are working in shifts, and as this wave develops, they will be operating 24 hours a day.

They remember how bad things could get, recalling having patients stacked in hallways in July, struggling to breathe from the impacts of the delta variant.

Now, scientists are trying to understand whether omicron is more transmissible, deadlier or whether it breaks through existing COVID-19 vaccines.

A spike in cases first happened in Pretoria with a cluster infection at a technical university, but hints of a new variant were first detected by scientists and pathologists at Lancet Laboratories.

Pathologist Allison Glass said it feels surreal to know the entire world is hanging on to a discovery at the lab.

They spotted a strange anomaly in their positive PCR tests in early November, and then it happened over and over, reminding them of tests for the alpha variant first detected more than a year ago in the United Kingdom.

“It was a bit disturbing because we were seeing something new and because it coincided with an increase in positivity rates, it made us worry that we could be dealing with a new variant,” Glass said of the anomaly cropping up again.

Lancent Laboratories urgently notified South Africa’s genomics team. Within days they publicized details of the highly mutated virus and much of the world shut off travel from the area.

Now, scientists say they are struggling to fly in critical reagent for their labwork to understand the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
Firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to an area off Highway 31 and Robert Edge...
Horry County Fire Rescue, S.C. Forestry Commission battle 10 acre fire in Little River
Jose Luis Izaguirre Ulloa
‘Shook us up a little bit’: Neighbors shaken up after Surfside Beach shooting; 1 arrested

Latest News

.
‘Shook us up a little bit’: Neighbors shaken up after Surfside Beach shooting; 1 arrested
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest, charge suspect in deadly shooting in hotel parking lot
Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County,...
4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting
Marcus Lamb, a Christian broadcaster known for speaking against COVID-19 vaccines, has died...
Marcus Lamb, anti-vaccine Christian broadcaster, dies after COVID-19 infection