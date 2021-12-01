‘Like breathing somebody’s fireplace’: HCFR monitors Little River fire as it smolders; burn ban in place

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - For over 24 hours, smoke has hovered around the Little River and North Myrtle Beach areas, as crews monitor an outdoor fire that grew to 10 acres.

Firefighters were called Tuesday morning to an area off Highway 31 and Robert Edge Parkway for the fire. It’s located in a wooded tract that backs up to a land-clearing project that is underway for Barefoot Church off Robert Edge Parkway.

RELATED COVERAGE | Horry County Fire Rescue, S.C. Forestry Commission battle 10 acre fire in Little River

Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Forestry Commission teamed up to control the fire. Crews placed sprinklers in the woods to help control any hot spots, but the smoke remains.

The wooded area in Little River Community is continuing to smoke following a recent county fire. Sprinklers were placed in the woods to help continue to monitor and contain the fire. (wmbf)

North Myrtle Beach Battalion Fire Chief said smoke can still be seen in the area due to the high amount of peat moss and vegetation that’s in this wooded area.

“They were in the county and the smoke came into the city and we sent out a statement telling our residents not to worry the fires are contained, that they’re going to continue to smoke. Even today there’s smoke,” said Davis.

North Myrtle Beach City spokesperson Pat Dowling said that anytime smoke enters the city from a wildfire or forest fire, the city alerts residents where it’s happening. He says they want to help lower any fears that they may be in danger.

Neighbors in the community said they noticed the smoke Tuesday morning.

“Just hanging, it’s not going away. It did go away for a little bit this morning when the breeze was thickening up, but right now it’s hanging where we’re at just breathing constantly. It’s like breathing somebody’s fireplace,” said Little River resident Scott McCoy.

RELATED COVERAGE | Horry County announces outdoor burn ban effective immediately

With several recent fires in the county, along with the dry conditions and low humidity, it forced Horry County to activate a burn ban that’s effective immediately.

“We want people to be good citizens of Horry county, good residents and not burn until the burn bans been lifted. That’s just so another fire doesn’t start in a small way and end up as a really big situation,” said Horry County Fire spokesperson Tony Casey.

Meanwhile, no homes have been threatened, and no evacuations have been ordered at this time because of the Little River fire.

Casey said crews don’t expect the fire to grow or jump the line. It will continue to be monitored and contained.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.