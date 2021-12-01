Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway traffic shift Dec. 3-5

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway is enacting a temporary shift in the traffic pattern from Dec. 3 through Dec. 5.

Horry County says the change is to accommodate an anticipated increase in traffic at the Treasurer’s office.

The Treasurer’s drive-thru at the main office located at the Government and Justice Center in Conway will be extended to improve traffic efficiency from Friday, December 3 through Monday, December 5.

Horry County temporary traffic shift (Horry County Government)

Traffic for the drive-thru will enter on Second Avenue and travel through an extended drive-thru lane in the Government and Justice Center parking lot.

The red and green arrows indicate the flow of traffic for the drive-thru.

The spaces marked in blue will not be available for parking.

Visitors are urged to drive cautiously in the area and pay attention to directional signs.

Visitors to the facility that do not need to utilize the drive-thru to pay taxes should enter and exit the parking lot from the Lewis Street access or the access on Elm Street near Marina Drive.

With increased traffic, please expect additional wait time at the facility.

Many tax payment transactions can also be handled online at https://www.horrycounty.org/Online-Services/Tax-Payments.

