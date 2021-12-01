Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County announces outdoor burn ban effective immediately

Horry County has an initiated an outdoor burning ban effective immediately, officials said...
Horry County has an initiated an outdoor burning ban effective immediately, officials said Wednesday morning.(WIFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY. S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has an initiated an outdoor burning ban effective immediately, officials said Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the ban is for the unincorporated parts of the county and will be in place until further notice.

The ban was put in place due to “extreme fire danger” as a result of low relative humidity and dry conditions, officials said.

Any and all outdoor burning, included permitted burns, are strictly prohibited during the ban.

The move comes just hours after the city of Conway announced an outdoor burn ban in city limits.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
Firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to an area off Highway 31 and Robert Edge...
Horry County Fire Rescue, S.C. Forestry Commission battle 10 acre fire in Little River
Jose Luis Izaguirre Ulloa
‘Shook us up a little bit’: Neighbors shaken up after Surfside Beach shooting; 1 arrested

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Police investigate string of car break-ins, smash and grabs
.
‘Shook us up a little bit’: Neighbors shaken up after Surfside Beach shooting; 1 arrested
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest, charge suspect in deadly shooting in hotel parking lot
Cornelius Jones
Man accused of extorting money from elderly victims in Florence turns himself in