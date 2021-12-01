Horry County announces outdoor burn ban effective immediately

HORRY COUNTY. S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has an initiated an outdoor burning ban effective immediately, officials said Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the ban is for the unincorporated parts of the county and will be in place until further notice.

The ban was put in place due to “extreme fire danger” as a result of low relative humidity and dry conditions, officials said.

Any and all outdoor burning, included permitted burns, are strictly prohibited during the ban.

The move comes just hours after the city of Conway announced an outdoor burn ban in city limits.

