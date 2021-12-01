Submit a Tip
Holiday themes at Selfie WRLD Myrtle Beach

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -A great place to take pictures for the Holiday season is Selfie WRLD Myrtle Beach located in the Coastal Grand Mall!

The process at Selfie WRLD is very simple, you use your own phone to take as many pictures as you would like.

They have five new themes for the Holiday season and they can be used for a great Christmas card.

Selfie WRLD has new hours for the Holiday Season:

Monday-Saturday 12pm-9pm

Sunday 12pm-6pm.

