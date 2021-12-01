Holiday themes at Selfie WRLD Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -A great place to take pictures for the Holiday season is Selfie WRLD Myrtle Beach located in the Coastal Grand Mall!

The process at Selfie WRLD is very simple, you use your own phone to take as many pictures as you would like.

They have five new themes for the Holiday season and they can be used for a great Christmas card.

Selfie WRLD has new hours for the Holiday Season:

Monday-Saturday 12pm-9pm

Sunday 12pm-6pm.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.