Hanukkah with Temple Emanuel in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Hanukkah is an eight day celebration that is happening this year from November 28th-December 6th.

Hannukah celebrations you can participate in:

Wednesday, December 1st: Lighting of the Menorah at The Market Common.

Sunday, December 5th: Temple Emanuel Social Hall party.

Rabbi Avi Perets from Temple Emanuel told us the story of Hanukkah on Grand Strand Today.

