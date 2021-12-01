Hanukkah with Temple Emanuel in Myrtle Beach
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Hanukkah is an eight day celebration that is happening this year from November 28th-December 6th.
Hannukah celebrations you can participate in:
Wednesday, December 1st: Lighting of the Menorah at The Market Common.
Sunday, December 5th: Temple Emanuel Social Hall party.
Rabbi Avi Perets from Temple Emanuel told us the story of Hanukkah on Grand Strand Today.
