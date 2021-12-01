Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Greece mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for residents over 60

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov....
A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Greece has recorded a spike in deaths and infections related to COVID-19 this month, amid heightened concerns in Europe due to the Omicron variant. The Greek government has ruling out the prospect of a general lockdown. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)(Thanassis Stavrakis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greece says residents over 60 will have to undergo mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 or face monthly 100-euro ($114) fine beginning next year.

The country’s first general inoculation mandate was announced Tuesday in response to a surge in cases and the emergence of the new omicron variant.  

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address that the mandate will take effect on Jan. 16 with the fines added to tax bills.

Greece’s overall virus death toll exceeded 18,000 this week with confirmed daily new infections at record levels.

Roughly a quarter of the country’s adult population remains unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
Firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to an area off Highway 31 and Robert Edge...
Horry County Fire Rescue, S.C. Forestry Commission battle 10 acre fire in Little River
Jose Luis Izaguirre Ulloa
‘Shook us up a little bit’: Neighbors shaken up after Surfside Beach shooting; 1 arrested

Latest News

Federal judge blocks healthcare worker vaccine mandate after S.C., 14 other states file lawsuit
Federal judge blocks healthcare worker vaccine mandate after S.C., 14 other states file lawsuit
Anti-vaccine Christian broadcaster Marcus Lamb dies at 64 after contracting COVID-19.
Anti-vaccine Christian broadcaster Marcus Lamb dies at 64 after contracting Covid
Federal judge blocks healthcare worker vaccine mandate after S.C., 14 other states file lawsuit
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,755 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 9.4%