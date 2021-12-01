Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Turning warmer & staying dry

Southwesterly winds will bring warmer weather to end the week.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool start but we are warmer than those previous mornings this week! Thankfully, once again, temperatures will climb quickly through the day as the sun rises.

Highs today will reach the low-mid 60s.
A few clouds will work into the area today but temperatures will warm up nicely. Highs will reach the lower 60s on the beaches with the mid-upper 60s inland. It’s a nice change of pace where our temperatures are starting to trend warmer with southwesterly winds throughout the rest of the week.

Highs will climb through the end of the week with the warmest days looking to be Friday and...
Milder weather will continue to push into the area through the end of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s in the Grand Strand. Meanwhile, inland areas will make a run for the low-mid 70s for highs to end the work week.

Not a bad weekend with a few more clouds on Sunday.
Our weekend looks like a nice one with morning temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s on Saturday before temperatures dip just slightly on Sunday with readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Unfortunately, the same weather pattern that will keep us mild will also block any rain-makers from moving into the area. As a result, rainfall will be non-existent through the weekend with only very slim chances possibly developing by next week. As a result, drought conditions will continue to worsen and the risk of wildfires will remain high.

