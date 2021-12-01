‘Extreme fire danger’: City of Conway initiates outdoor burn ban

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway announced an outdoor burning ban Wednesday morning.

According to information from the city, the ban is effective immediately due to ‘extreme fire danger’ from current weather conditions.

Officials say any and all outdoor burning will be prohibited during the ban.

For more information on the status of the burn ban, contact the Conway Fire Department at (843) 248-1720.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.