‘No credible threat’ found after live ammo discovered at Dorchester County school

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police said lockdowns at two Dorchester County Schools were lifted after an investigation into live rounds of ammunition found Wednesday morning.

Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said rumors of a threat were still being investigated by school administrators, but there was no sign that any threat was credible.

“We didn’t locate anything other than the live rounds of ammunition,” Hirsch said. “There were no weapons found, no credible threat to a school shooting, no bombs, nothing like that.”

Hirsch said his information indicated a teacher discovered two live rounds of ammunition at Gregg Middle School in a hallway.

Hirsch said police received a call about the discovery at approximately 8:45 a.m. A couple of officers already in the area were immediately alerted and sent to the school.

Police said at 10:44 a.m. that the lockdown had been lifted.

Hirsch said school administrators checked classrooms and officers and Summerville Police accompanied them for safety, he said.

A statement from DD2 spokesperson Pat Raynor said the lockdowns were out of “an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

“Summerville Police has advised that Summerville High also be placed in a precautionary lockdown during the investigation due to the close proximity of Gregg Middle campus to the high school,” Raynor said.

Police say all students and staff are safe.

Summerville Police say their officers are on campus accompanying administrators at Gregg Middle...
Summerville Police say their officers are on campus accompanying administrators at Gregg Middle School as they search classrooms and offices after the discovery of live ammunition. Nearby Summerville High School also went on lockdown Wednesday morning.(Live 5)

