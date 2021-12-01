Dining With Dockery: Pittsburgh Pizza Pub

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads up to North Myrtle Beach for one of his favorite restaurants in the Grand Strand.

If there was one Dining with Dockery Andrew would want you to try, it’s this one! Pittsburgh Pizza Pub is located at 730 Highway 17 South just as you pass Barefoot Landing.

Their menu features some of the items you would find in the Steel City, including Primanti-style sandwiches and Perogies that are out of this world. Pittsburgh is known for the sandwiches that includes fries on them but they’re also known for the great Italian food! You can find some of that in the pizza and calzone options on their menu.

Listen, we could tell you a million things about Pittsburgh Pizza Pub but we are going to let the interview do the talking. You can watch the entire interview from today’s Dining with Dockery above. If you stop by Pittsburgh Pizza Pub, be sure to tell them Andrew said hello.

For a look at their full menu or for more information, be sure to visit their website. Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.