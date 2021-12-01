Submit a Tip
Deputies make arrest in Robeson County shootout; 1 suspect wanted

Dylan Sirmans
Dylan Sirmans(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A 20-year-old is in custody in connection to a shootout in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called around 2:15 p.m. Sunday to the 13000 block of Highway 301 North in St. Pauls about shots being fired into a car.

The victims told deputies that they were driving near Bell Road when people in two cars started shooting at each other while driving on the highway. The victims said that their vehicle was hit several times by bullets during the shootout.

Deputies arrested and charged Dylan Sirmans in connection to the shooting. Shirmans is charged with felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. He is currently being held under a $500,000 bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Sirmans has faced similar charges in the past, according to the sheriff’s office. In May 2021, he was charged with felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Meanwhile, deputies are searching for Tymele McCrae in the case.

He is wanted on charges of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

