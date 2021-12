HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says traffic is blocked after a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 90 and Old Highway 90 near Highway 22.

According to HCFR, there are no reported injuries but the area should be avoided due to traffic.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop 5 is on the scene and investigating.

