Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner identifies driver killed in Dillon County crash

(MGN/WGEM)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner released the name of a person who was killed in a crash on Sunday in Dillon County.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the driver as 29-year-old Jason Wright from Turbeville.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Bunker Hill Road near West Main Street. Pye said Wright was heading north on Bunker Hill Road in 2005 Ford sedan when he ran off the road right, hit a ditch and overturned.

Grimsley said Wright died for injuries sustained in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart
Firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to an area off Highway 31 and Robert Edge...
Horry County Fire Rescue, S.C. Forestry Commission battle 10 acre fire in Little River
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
Jose Luis Izaguirre Ulloa
‘Shook us up a little bit’: Neighbors shaken up after Surfside Beach shooting; 1 arrested

Latest News

.
‘Shook us up a little bit’: Neighbors shaken up after Surfside Beach shooting; 1 arrested
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest, charge suspect in deadly shooting in hotel parking lot
Mostly sunny and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Warm and dry end to the week
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 3,039 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 7.3%