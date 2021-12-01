Coroner identifies driver killed in Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner released the name of a person who was killed in a crash on Sunday in Dillon County.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the driver as 29-year-old Jason Wright from Turbeville.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Bunker Hill Road near West Main Street. Pye said Wright was heading north on Bunker Hill Road in 2005 Ford sedan when he ran off the road right, hit a ditch and overturned.

Grimsley said Wright died for injuries sustained in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.