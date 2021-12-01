Booker T. Washington neighborhood chosen as pilot neighborhood for revitalization program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An organization known for building affordable housing options for families is now embarking on a three-year partnership plan with Bank of America, to revitalize neighbors in the Grand Strand community.

Habitat for Humanity of Horry County recently received a $150,000 grant from Bank of America to be used over the next three-year period.

The funds put the shelter organization in a position to kick off additional projects that embody Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

The program is part of an effort to meet the dreams and visions of residents, who desire to see their communities thrive and flourish for generations to come.

“We’re working together for a better tomorrow,” said Danielle Lewis, member of the Habitat for Humanity of Horry County’s neighborhood revitalization team.

Habitat staff chose The Booker T. Washington neighborhood as its pilot neighborhood for the program.

The Booker T. Washington community is known for its African American history, which includes Charlie’s Place on Carver Street. It was known for showcasing well-known Black performers before integration.

In June of 2021, Charlie’s Place was added to The African American Civil Rights Network, a network that tells the stories of the civil rights movement in the country.

Staff say the community is filled with history and leaders, which makes it fitting to launch the revitalization efforts in that neighborhood first.

“We looked at several neighborhoods when making the decision of where to have our pilot partnership,” said Meagan Michal, neighborhood revitalization team member at Habitat for Humanity of Horry County. “The Booker T. Washington neighborhood by far was the most active and had the most resident leadership than any of the other neighborhoods that we looked at in The City of Myrtle Beach. I think that is also telling when you know the neighborhood’s story, it makes sense that you have lots of service-minded and active leaders in that neighborhood, because their story is really significant to the entire city of Myrtle Beach.”

“Housing stability is often a key to economic mobility. Bank of America supports nonprofit partners like Habitat for Humanity of Horry County as part of our commitment to investing in underserved communities and promoting economic opportunity,” said Robin Agnew, President, Bank of America Myrtle Beach. “Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization partnership with the residents of the Booker T. Washington community will provide much-needed support for the neighborhood, which is an important asset in our diverse Myrtle Beach community.”

Habitat for Humanity of Horry County spent months receiving feedback from Booker T. Washington residents about ways to revitalize the neighborhood. That helped staff to develop a Quality of Life Plan which outlines three specific goals for their community:

Improved Infrastructure with Government Support

A Healthy & Safe Community

Restored Housing

Habitat partnered with residents who lived in the Booker T. Washington community for a long time, to find ways to address those residents’ concerns through the revitalization program.

“Bringing partners around the table, something called a neighborhood coalition, to be able to make change happen,” Michal said.

Thanks to the grant, Michal says the organization was able to launch the ‘Maintenance and Repair Program’ to homeowners in the neighborhood, as part of the revitalizing efforts to restore homes.

The plan includes projects that address the needs of Booker neighbors, such as exterior maintenance and repair work.

“One of the things we heard from residents and our coalition is they really wanted to focus on allowing the elderly who live in aging homes to age in place safely,” Michal said. “Making it safe for them as they age and as their homes age as well. That really allowed us to kick off the maintenance and repair program in the neighborhood, such as railings for steps that might not be there for someone who might start struggling to walk downstairs. Or wheelchair ramps or doing light landscaping for folks who maybe aren’t physically able anymore.”

So far, Michal says the organization has served two families, with more in the works.

“We plan to spend $50,000 before the end of July, just doing maintenance and repair in the neighborhood. A lot of this is thanks to Bank of America’s grant; partnering with them allowed us to expedite the maintenance and repair program, get it off the ground quicker than we were initially planning,” said Michal.

Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church is located in the Booker neighborhood and is a community partner of Habitat.

Pastor Shawn Johnson says he’s excited to support the organization by using its resources to revitalize the area.

He also says it’s important for neighbors to be empowered to take care of their needs as well.

“To make decisions that best benefit their community,” Johnson said. “If they empower themselves, they can make those decisions for themselves and be a strong community. That’s the major focus for me.”

Habitat for Humanity of Horry County says they plan to kick off additional initiatives with the neighborhood’s help, which will include a street leader program and youth leadership/engagement opportunities.

“The coalition is looking at ways to rehab vacant housing,” Lewis said.

The maintenance and repair program is currently being offered to homeowners in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood.

Anyone interested in applying can contact Michal or Lewis on the information listed below.

Contact Meagan Michal at (843) 999-6244 or email at nrdirector@habitatmb.org

Contact Danielle Lewis at (843) 999-1453 or email at nrcoordinator@habitatmb.org

Eligible maintenance and repair projects include:

HVAC

Roofs

External Accessibility Improvements

Exterior Surfaces

Landscaping & Fence Repair

