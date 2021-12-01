Submit a Tip
LIVE: Attorney General Wilson speaks on pending lawsuits against federal vaccine mandates

By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding a news conference on pending lawsuits he’s filed against federal vaccine mandates.

The conference is taking place at 1:30 p.m. at the State Grand Jury Room on Assembly Street in Columbia.

The state filed three lawsuits in total against vaccine mandates.

South Carolina filed a lawsuit against people contracted by the federal government to be vaccinated. As of Wednesday, there is a hearing scheduled for this lawsuit on Friday.

RELATED | UofSC to require vaccinations for some employees

South Carolina filed another lawsuit against the requirement that private companies with 100 or more employees require their workers to be vaccinated or be tested weekly. As a result of this lawsuit that portion of the mandate, which would be enforced by OSHA, has been blocked.

South Carolina has also joined with 13 other states in a lawsuit against the facet of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate requiring healthcare workers be fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, a federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide injunction, blocking that mandate from being enforced across the country.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

