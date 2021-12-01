ASU students to protest Rittenhouse as a possible student
Dec. 1, 2021
(AP) - Arizona State University students angered that Kyle Rittenhouse had been a fellow classmate and could enroll again plan to protest Wednesday.
Four student organizations plan to hold a rally Wednesday afternoon on the Tempe campus to urge the university to disavow the 18-year-old, who was acquitted of murder in November in deadly shootings during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin
