ASU students to protest Rittenhouse as a possible student

(AP) - Arizona State University students angered that Kyle Rittenhouse had been a fellow classmate and could enroll again plan to protest Wednesday.

Four student organizations plan to hold a rally Wednesday afternoon on the Tempe campus to urge the university to disavow the 18-year-old, who was acquitted of murder in November in deadly shootings during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin

