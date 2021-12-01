Submit a Tip
ASU students to protest Rittenhouse as a possible student

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) - Arizona State University students angered that Kyle Rittenhouse had been a fellow classmate and could enroll again plan to protest Wednesday.

Four student organizations plan to hold a rally Wednesday afternoon on the Tempe campus to urge the university to disavow the 18-year-old, who was acquitted of murder in November in deadly shootings during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

