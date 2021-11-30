Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Waukesha parade suspect’s attorney quits, cites ties to victims

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An attorney representing a man accused of plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee in two other cases has dropped him as a client, citing ties to people he allegedly injured.

Investigators say Darrell Brooks injured dozens of people and killed six when he drove through the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21.

He was out on bail from a pending domestic abuse case at the time of the crash, and faces endangerment charges in a 2020 case.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that his attorney in those cases, Joseph Domask, asked to withdraw due to relationships with people affected by the parade attack.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge David Feiss granted Domask’s request.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Carolina Forest, police said.
Horry County police confirm fatality in weekend shooting near River Oaks Drive
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach police arrest, charge suspect in deadly shooting in hotel parking lot
.
Police make arrest after shots fired outside Surfside Beach home
.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews battle fire in Little River area
.
Horry County Fire Rescue, S.C. Forestry Commission battle 10 acre fire in Little River
Federal judge blocks vax healthcare worker vaccine mandate in South Carolina