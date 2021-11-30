Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of shoplifting, and even though charges were dropped, attorneys for Walmart were sending her threatening letters.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman who says she was falsely arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart and then threatened by the company after her case was dismissed has been awarded $2.1 million in damages.

A Mobile County jury on Monday ruled in favor of Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes, news outlets reported.

Nurse said in a lawsuit that she was stopped in November 2016 when trying to leave a Walmart with groceries she said she already paid for, according to AL.com. She said she used self-checkout, but the scanning device froze. Workers didn’t accept her explanation, and she was arrested for shoplifting.

Her case was dismissed a year later, but then she received letters from a Florida law firm threatening a civil suit if she didn’t pay $200 as a settlement, according to her lawsuit. That was more than the cost of the groceries she was accused of stealing.

Nurse said Walmart instructed the law firm to send the letters — and that she wasn’t the only one receiving them.

“The defendants have engaged in a pattern and practice of falsely accusing innocent Alabama citizens of shoplifting and thereafter attempting to collect money from the innocently accused,” the suit contended.

WKRG reported that the trial featured testimony that Walmart and other major retailers routinely use such settlements in states where laws allow it, and that Walmart made hundreds of millions of dollars this way in a two-year period.

Defense attorneys for Walmart said the practice is legal in Alabama. A spokesperson told AL.com that the company will be filing motions in this case because it doesn’t “believe the verdict is supported by the evidence and the damages awarded exceed what is allowed by law.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Carolina Forest, police said.
Horry County police confirm fatality in weekend shooting near River Oaks Drive
Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Myrtle Beach.
Crews battle structure fire in Myrtle Beach, no injuries reported
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
SCHP Overturned vehicle
SCHP: 1 person removed from overturned vehicle

Latest News

April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron was in Netherlands days earlier than first thought
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Four dead in shooting at Indiana home
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets guests at...
Barbados bids farewell to British monarchy, becomes republic