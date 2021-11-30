Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip will require everyone to prepay for their gas. WKBT-TV reports the change is necessary to prevent drive-offs.

Customers can still use cash or check to prepay for fuel inside the store. All stores’ fuel pumps will be turned to prepay or pay-at-the-pump only, except for side-diesel islands, which will still have the pay-inside option.

Kwik Trip has more than 28,000 employees and more than 700 retail locations across multiple states in the upper Midwest.

