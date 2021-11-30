Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip will require everyone to prepay for their gas. WKBT-TV reports the change is necessary to prevent drive-offs.

Customers can still use cash or check to prepay for fuel inside the store. All stores’ fuel pumps will be turned to prepay or pay-at-the-pump only, except for side-diesel islands, which will still have the pay-inside option.

Kwik Trip has more than 28,000 employees and more than 700 retail locations across multiple states in the upper Midwest.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Carolina Forest, police said.
Horry County police confirm fatality in weekend shooting near River Oaks Drive
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach police arrest, charge suspect in deadly shooting in hotel parking lot
.
Police make arrest after shots fired outside Surfside Beach home
.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews battle fire in Little River area
.
Horry County Fire Rescue, S.C. Forestry Commission battle 10 acre fire in Little River
The victims, Charles “C.L.” Bazen and his 2-year-old granddaughter, Bella Jordan, were killed...
Georgetown man gets 22 years for crash that killed man, 2-year-old granddaughter