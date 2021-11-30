Submit a Tip
The Spirit of Christmas is happening this weekend

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONGS, SC (WMBF) -The Spirit of Christmas is happening Saturday, December 4th and Sunday, December 5th. This will include music from the North Myrtle Beach All City Choir and some members from the Long Bay Symphony will be performing.

There will be three performances at the Living Water Baptist Church which is located at 1569 Hwy 9 East in Longs.

On Saturday, December 4th the performance will be at 3:30pm and on Sunday, December 5th the performances will be at 3:30pm and 6:30pm.

This event is free and no ticket is required.

