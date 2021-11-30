SLED releases 911 call from Murdaugh housekeeper’s fatal fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released the 911 call made by a female named “Maggie” in the report following the alleged trip and fall accident that lead to the death of Gloria Satterfield, the former family housekeeper.

The incident happened about four years ago at the Murdaugh family property on Moselle Road in Colleton County. This is the same property where Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were found gunned down on June 7.

The caller, who appears to be Maggie Murdaugh, tells the dispatcher Satterfield fell going up brick steps outdoor. They tell the dispatcher she is conscious but mumbling.

“I can not get her up,” the caller tells 911, “she is bleeding from the head.”

The dispatcher repeatedly asks if Satterfield is conscious and the conversation got contentious when another voice comes on the line.

“Ma’am can you stop asking these questions,” the second caller tells the dispatcher of being asked if Satterfield has previously had a stroke.

Since the death of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, Satterfield’s death and a wrongful death settlement made between the former housekeeper’s estate and Alex Murdaugh have garnered a lot of attention.

“In response to multiple media inquiries SLED will not be releasing any additional information at this time to include officially confirming the identities of the individuals on the 911 call,” SLED officials said in a statement.

In September, the State Law Enforcement Division opened an investigation into Satterfield’s death based on a request from the Hampton County Coroner’s office. The investigation was prompted by a letter from Coroner Angela Topper, who requested SLED’s assistance citing a petition involving a wrongful death settlement which stated that Satterfield died as a result of injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident in Hampton County.

Topper said Satterfield’s death was not reported to the coroner at that time and there was no autopsy performed.

In addition, Topper said that the death certificate manner of death was ruled “Natural” which she said was inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident. In light of those inconsistencies, Topper wrote she felt it was “prudent” to pursue an investigation into Satterfield’s death.

According to Satterfield’s obituary, she died at the age of 57 on Feb. 26, 2018, at Trident Medical Center, a few weeks after the Feb. 2 fall.

A copy of Satterfield’s death certificate was provided by Attorney Eric Blan, who represents Satterfield’s family, states the manner of death as “natural” but lists the causes of death as “acute subdural hemorrhage” and “ischemic CVA.” A CVA is a medical abbreviation for a cerebrovascular accident, which is more commonly referred to as a stroke.

Attorney Eric Blan, who represents Satterfield’s family, said in an interview with CNN that Satterfield suffered a traumatic brain injury in the fall and died three weeks later. According to Blan, Murdaugh told the family that Satterfield had tripped and fell down the stairs over his dogs.

