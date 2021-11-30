Submit a Tip
See Santa at the Market Common this year and don’t miss the Polar Express with the Big Red Bus

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Santa is busy this time of year but loves making time to visit the Market Common in Myrtle Beach! From the Polar Express ride with the Big Red Bus to visits with Santa by the Christmas tree.

We loved learning about some of the fun you can take part in, some of this year’s most popular gifts, and how to get on the nice list.

Plus, we’ll learn all about the Polar Express Ride with the Big Red Bus. For tickets or more information, you can visit their website here.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

