SCHP: 1 person removed from overturned vehicle

SCHP Overturned vehicle
SCHP Overturned vehicle(SCHP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is advising motorists to avoid the area near Forestbrook Road and Gumbo Limbo Lane after a 1-car accident.

SCHP says the 1-car wreck has traffic blocked and one person confined in the car was removed from the overturned vehicle but not transported to a hospital.

SCHP is investigating.

