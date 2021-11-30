SCHP: 1 person removed from overturned vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is advising motorists to avoid the area near Forestbrook Road and Gumbo Limbo Lane after a 1-car accident.

SCHP says the 1-car wreck has traffic blocked and one person confined in the car was removed from the overturned vehicle but not transported to a hospital.

SCHP is investigating.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Forestbrook Rd. and Gumbo Limbo Lane, as a 1-vehicle accident has traffic blocked.



1 confined person was removed from the overturned vehicle. No one was transported.#HCFR was dispatched at 6:04 p.m.@SCHP_Troop5 is investigating. pic.twitter.com/i0vwIe8mad — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 30, 2021

