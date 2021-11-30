Submit a Tip
Florence police search for man accused of stealing ATM

Eric Shyqwez Eaddy
Eric Shyqwez Eaddy(Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is wanted by police for the alleged theft of an ATM machine in Florence.

Eric Shyqwez Eaddy has outstanding warrants for the Oct. 19 incident at the Pee Dee Federal Credit Union on W. Pine Street, according to Florence police.

Police allege Eddy used a stolen vehicle to evade officers after stealing the ATM from the credit union.

Anyone with information on Eddy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Florence Police Cpl. Herman at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.

