Florence police search for man accused of stealing ATM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is wanted by police for the alleged theft of an ATM machine in Florence.

Eric Shyqwez Eaddy has outstanding warrants for the Oct. 19 incident at the Pee Dee Federal Credit Union on W. Pine Street, according to Florence police.

Police allege Eddy used a stolen vehicle to evade officers after stealing the ATM from the credit union.

Anyone with information on Eddy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Florence Police Cpl. Herman at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.

