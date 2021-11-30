Police make arrest after shots fired outside Surfside Beach home

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested after firing multiple shots outside a home in Surfside Beach Monday morning, according to police.

Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hoffmann identified the suspect as 27-year-old Jose Luis Izaguirre Ulloa.

Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. to the area of 6th Avenue South and South Cedar Drive for a shots fired call, a police report stated.

A witness said he saw a man, later identified as Ulloa, exit a red Ford Mustang after parking the vehicle in a driveway. According to police, the witness then heard three to four gunshots and saw Ulloa going into a home.

Police found Ulloa in the backyard of the home and detained him. Ulloa reportedly told officers he did not shoot anyone and was protecting his home.

“When asked how he was protecting his house, he [Ulloa] would not say how nor from what,” the report stated.

Police said they located two shell casings near the front door of the home and three near the passenger side of the red Ford Mustang. A ‘slug’ was also found in the front yard.

According to police, no injuries were reported and no property was damaged.

A gun was found in Ulloa’s bedroom after a search warrant was executed at his home, police said.

Ulloa is charged with discharging a firearm, breach of peace and possession of marijuana.

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

