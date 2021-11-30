Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Police say a pizza delivery driver died after a porch collapsed while he was making a delivery in eastern Indiana.

Connersville Police Department officers on Saturday night found that 45-year-old William Fields of Connersville had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch.

Fields had been pinned by heavy debris and was motionless when officers found him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Police say Fields was working as a delivery driver for Pizza King and was delivering to the address at the time of the collapse.

The death has been ruled an accident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Carolina Forest, police said.
Horry County police confirm fatality in weekend shooting near River Oaks Drive
Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Myrtle Beach.
Crews battle structure fire in Myrtle Beach, no injuries reported
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
SCHP Overturned vehicle
SCHP: 1 person removed from overturned vehicle

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP...
Appeals court to weigh Trump arguments to withhold Jan. 6 records
Police ruled the 45-year-old man's death an accident.
Community mourns after pizza delivery driver of nearly 30 years dies in porch collapse
The three major threats that omicron could pose to the U.S. economy are rising prices, lower...
Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say
A prosecutor says Ghislaine Maxwell and the late Jeffrey Epstein were "partners in crime" in...
Maxwell accused of grooming teens for Epstein to abuse in opening statements