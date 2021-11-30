Submit a Tip
Pee Dee non-profits prepare for Giving Tuesday

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday get most of the attention this time of year, but between the holiday ads, you’ll likely see our non-profits on social media promoting Giving Tuesday.

United Way of Florence County supports 22 agencies across our area including the Salvation Army, Lighthouse Ministries, Care House of the Pee Dee and many others.

United Way Director of Donor Relations Sarah Sweeney said Giving Tuesday is a great way to introduce non-profits to the community.

She said some non-profits need the money for specific projects while others need extra cash to provide rental assistance and gifts to people in need during the holidays.

”You’re already spending the money for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, donate $25 to your community, make this a better place, we all live here and love living here, so let’s use Giving Tuesday as a chance to introduce these non-profits,” Sweeney said.

Giving Tuesday serves as a kick-off for many non-profits as we lead up to Christmas and beyond.

Sweeney said there’s going to be a lot of donation events taking place tomorrow, and if you can’t give money she said there are other ways you can give

”You don’t have to give money, you can give time, you can give a voice, so that’s a great thing about giving Tuesday is it’s such a great marketing tool for the local community and local non-profits,” Sweeney said.

United Way and Lighthouse Ministries are partnering up with The DIY Place Florence for Giving Tuesday event. Any people who drop off donations at DIY Place between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. will receive a 10% off coupon for their next DIY project.

