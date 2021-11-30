Nonprofit hopes to give the gift of warmth with coat drive in Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – When the temperatures drop, many people start pulling out their winter coats out of the closet.

But for many, they don’t have the luxury of having jackets and winter clothes to keep them warm. One nonprofit wants to change that.

Charlene McKnight, the founder of Four Giving Hearts, started the nonprofit in memory of her two brothers in order to carry on their love for community service.

In 2018, Four Giving Hearts started its Winter Drive, where it asks people in the community to give up their old jackets, scarves and other winter clothing to help the homeless.

Every year, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, donations boxes are set up inside nearly a dozen Florence businesses. The donations are then given to the Pee Dee CAP Homeless Shelter.

Four Giving Hearts received over 250 donations last year, and McKnight hopes to see that number grow in 2021.

“I know we’re going to collect even more this year, more coats for everyone, I want to thank everyone in advance for giving the gift of warmth this holiday season,” McKnight said.

Below is a list of donation locations:

Qulture

Levels Pole Fitness

Anastopoulo Law Firm

Aroha Afro Latin Dance

The DIY Place Florence

Thompson’s Barbershop

9Owl Educational Solutions

Practical Purpose Solutions

Lula’s (Downtown and Southside)

321 Selfie (pop art selfie museum)

The 19th Green Indoor Golf Center

AYS Imaging Studios (A.Y.S. Media)

Florence Business Technology Center

