Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach police arrest, charge suspect in deadly shooting in hotel parking lot

Ladarius Kaishawn
Ladarius Kaishawn(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police announced the arrest of a man accused of shooting and killing another man the day before Thanksgiving.

Authorities charged 23-year-old Ladarius Kaishawn of Cades, S.C. with murder in the death of 42-year-old Adam Jarrett from Tabor City.

RELATED COVERAGE | NC man dead, another person injured after shooting in Myrtle Beach

Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites located at 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard where they found two people shot.

Both were taken to the hospital where Jarrett later died.

Investigators determined the two men were involved in a fight at another location that escalated and the two fired shots at each other in the parking lot of the hotel.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Carolina Forest, police said.
Horry County police confirm fatality in weekend shooting near River Oaks Drive
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart

Latest News

.
Police make arrest after shots fired outside Surfside Beach home
Cornelius Travis Jones
Man wanted by Florence police for ‘collision scam,’ reportedly extorted elderly victims
Eric Shyqwez Eaddy
Florence police search for man accused of stealing ATM
Jose Luis Izaguirre Ulloa
Police make arrest after shots fired outside Surfside Beach home