Myrtle Beach police arrest, charge suspect in deadly shooting in hotel parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police announced the arrest of a man accused of shooting and killing another man the day before Thanksgiving.

Authorities charged 23-year-old Ladarius Kaishawn of Cades, S.C. with murder in the death of 42-year-old Adam Jarrett from Tabor City.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites located at 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard where they found two people shot.

Both were taken to the hospital where Jarrett later died.

Investigators determined the two men were involved in a fight at another location that escalated and the two fired shots at each other in the parking lot of the hotel.

