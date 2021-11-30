Submit a Tip
Man wanted by Florence police for ‘collision scam,’ reportedly extorted elderly victims

Cornelius Travis Jones
Cornelius Travis Jones(Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is searching for a man accused in a scam involving elderly victims.

Police said Cornelius Travis Jones, of Lake City, has outstanding warrants for three separate ‘collision scam’ incidents that happened on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and Monday, Nov. 29.

According to a press release from Florence police, the incidents occurred near David H. McLeod Boulevard and Palmetto Street.

During the incidents, Jones allegedly scratched the side of the elderly victims’ cars as they parked and claimed they hit his vehicle.

Police allege Jones then extorted money from the victims.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact Florence Police Sgt. Cantey at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

