LIST: Holiday parades scheduled in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The holiday season is in full swing along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee!

Several Christmas parades have been scheduled in our area for the entire family to enjoy.

The festivities include:

Broadway at the Beach’s “A Very Broadway Christmas Parade”

Happening on Saturday, Dec 4.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on the 29th Avenue North side of Broadway at the Beach, near Dave & Buster’s, and will follow the fire lane around the property, ending near WonderWorks.

After the parade, guests can take advantage of holiday sales at participating merchants throughout the day. Santa will also be visiting with children from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Holiday House, located near Margaritaville.

Guests can enjoy a fireworks extravaganza that will light up the sky over Lake Broadway at 8 p.m.

Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade

Happening Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Highway 17 Business and Wilcox Avenue. It will run through the MarshWalk business district along Highway 17 Business and will end at the intersection of Wachesaw Road.

Unwrapped toys for the USMC Toys for Tots drive.

Downtown ‘Christmas Magic’ in downtown Florence

Happening Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.

Get into the holiday spirit with some hot cocoa, roasted marshmallows, holiday music, and a visit with Santa!

The city’s annual Holiday Music & Light Show will begin on South Dargan Street and will continue running from Friday, Dec. 3 to Friday, Dec. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each evening.

The 28th Annual City-County Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will also be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, in the Andrew H. Griffin Plaza at 146 S. Dargan Street.

Darlington Christmas Parade

The parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.

The lineup for the parade will be at Fitness World Gym at 1032 Pearl Street starting at 2 p.m.

The route will end on Spain Street.

Christmas on Main festival in Lamar

Happening Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Be sure to enter your gingerbread house masterpieces for the contest!

Parade to follow the festival at 4:30 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade

Happening Saturday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m.

Join your friends and neighbors on Main Street to enjoy the lighted floats and units representing groups from all across the area.

Groups interested in participating should contact Destination North Myrtle Beach.

Town of Surfside Beach Christmas Parade

Happening on Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 2 p.m.

The parade has over 100 entries of all kinds, including floats and marching bands.

The route starts on Ocean Boulevard at Melody Lane and travels north to Surfside Drive and on to Poplar Drive.

