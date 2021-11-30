Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Fire Rescue crews battle fire in Little River area

Firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to an area off Highway 31 and Robert Edge...
Firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to an area off Highway 31 and Robert Edge Parkway for a three-acre outside fire.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are working to control an outside fire in the Little River area.

Firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to an area off Highway 31 and Robert Edge Parkway for a three-acre outside fire.

There are no reported injuries are damage to any structures, but crews are working to protect any nearby buildings from the fire.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is also plowing a line to help stop the fire from growing.

Horry County Fire Rescue warns people in the area that you may see smoke while they battle the fire.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Carolina Forest, police said.
Horry County police confirm fatality in weekend shooting near River Oaks Drive
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Myrtle Beach.
Crews battle structure fire in Myrtle Beach, no injuries reported
SCHP Overturned vehicle
SCHP: 1 person removed from overturned vehicle

Latest News

.
New luxury center in the works in North Myrtle Beach
Jose Luis Izaguirre Ulloa
Police make arrest after shots fired outside Surfside Beach home
The holiday season is in full swing along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee!
LIST: Holiday parades scheduled in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Nov. 30, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast