Horry County Fire Rescue crews battle fire in Little River area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are working to control an outside fire in the Little River area.

Firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to an area off Highway 31 and Robert Edge Parkway for a three-acre outside fire.

There are no reported injuries are damage to any structures, but crews are working to protect any nearby buildings from the fire.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is also plowing a line to help stop the fire from growing.

Horry County Fire Rescue warns people in the area that you may see smoke while they battle the fire.

