Horry County finalizes land purchase for future complex in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has finalized the purchase of property that will be home to a future complex in the Carolina Forest area.

Government officials said the transaction closed on Tuesday for the property off Hinson Drive behind the McLeod Regional Medical Center off International Drive.

WMBF News confirmed back in August that the county had moved forward with purchasing the land where the Central Coast Complex will be built.

The Central Coast Complex will include office space for a variety of county functions, including a fifth police precinct.

The purchase of the property cost about $2 million and the total project cost is an estimated $25 million.

Back in September, the county council approved the bond issuance that included funding for the Central Coast Complex.

The project is expected to go out for bids in the middle of next year and after that process is complete, the county will have a projected construction timeline for the Central Coast Complex.

