Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart

April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection, surgery and three separate amputations.(Source: Anastopoulo Law Firm)
By Nick Doria
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence woman who suffered multiple amputations after stepping on a rusty nail at Walmart has been awarded $10 million in damages, her lawyers announced.

According to a press release from the Anastopoulo Law Firm, the incident happened in June 2015 at the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence.

April Jones was injured by the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection, surgery and three separate amputations, the release stated. Jones has reportedly been wheelchair-bound for six years after losing most of her leg.

A jury deliberated for less than two hours before returning with the $10 million verdict last week.

“The weakness of Walmart’s case, among other things, was their failure to produce a video that they claim showed their conforming behavior to a company policy calling for employees to perform regular safety sweeps. No such evidence was presented for the duration of the five-day-long trial,” the release stated.

According to the law firm, Walmart’s expert testified on cross-examination that the nail was the cause of injury.

The money, her lawyers say, will enable Jones to purchase a prosthetic, make her home more handicap-accessible and cover medical expenses.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Carolina Forest, police said.
Horry County police confirm fatality in weekend shooting near River Oaks Drive
Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Myrtle Beach.
Crews battle structure fire in Myrtle Beach, no injuries reported
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
SCHP Overturned vehicle
SCHP: 1 person removed from overturned vehicle

Latest News

.
Pee Dee nonprofits rely on Giving Tuesday to help community
Southwesterly winds will bring in warmer weather for the end of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Warming trend on the way
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Change this caption before publishing
FCSO: Shots fired into home Monday night, injuring 1