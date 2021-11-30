FIRST ALERT: Warming trend on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another cold morning has us ready for the warming trend that’s in the forecast for the rest of the week! While it’s a cold morning with readings in the upper 20s to lower 30s, we are warmer this afternoon.

Highs today start to feel more comfortable with the upper 50s to lower 60s. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the upper 50s on the sand today with the lower 60s inland. Plenty of sunshine will continue as winds begin to slowly transition out of the southwest for the remaining days this week.

The week ends on a warmer note with plenty of sunshine. (WMBF)

Wednesday onward will be a nice stretch of weather with highs returning back into the mid-upper 60s! Plenty of sunshine will continue with southwesterly winds even keeping those mornings a little bit more milder. Highs on Thursday and Friday will return to the low-mid 70s.

The weekend will feature a brief drop in temperatures after a warm start. (WMBF)

As we head into the weekend, the warmth will continue on Saturday with highs in the low-mid 70s. A weak cold front will slide through late Saturday, bringing highs back down into the lower 60s on Sunday. Unfortunately, that cold front will not bring much-needed rainfall to the area.

We need the rain and sadly the next 7-10 days look dry. (WMBF)

The forecast continues to remain very dry and will lead to a worsening drought. Rainfall deficits are averaging 7-9″ for the region. In Myrtle Beach, only .83 inches of rain has fallen this month and the forecast remains dry through at least early next week if not longer.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.