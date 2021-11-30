Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the holidays approach, so do dangers that come this time of year.

Among them are toys, batteries, lights and decorations that could be a hazard for young children.

To address the hazard issues, the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security held a hearing on Tuesday with advocates pushing Congress to act.

Reese Hamsmith’s mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October 2020, the toddler swallowed a button battery.

After countless surgeries, intubation and sedation, she passed away at 18-months-old and now her mother , Trista Hamsmith, is raising awareness.

“Button batteries are a hidden hazard every day, but that exponentially rises during the holiday season,” Hamsmith said.

Speaking at a Senate subcommittee hearing, Hamsmith is also urging for congress to act.

“There is a lot of work to do in educating the public, but in addition to education, enforcement is also important.” Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal and Sen. Marsha Blackburn even introduced a bill named after Reese, that calls for stronger safety standards to help avoid these tragedies.

“As a mom and a grandmother, I am especially attuned to all of this,” said Blackburn.

In addition to button batteries, the hearing addressed magnets, balloons, lights and other hazards.

“Given how common this problem is this holiday season, consumers should be on the lookout for counterfeit when shopping for any product, especially if they’re opting to shop online,” Hannah Rhodes, consumer watchdog associate for U.S. Public Interest Research Group, said.

For Hamsmith, her daughter is a reminder that the hazards are always there, which is why Reese is her motivation to keep fighting for Congress to help.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Carolina Forest, police said.
Horry County police confirm fatality in weekend shooting near River Oaks Drive
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach police arrest, charge suspect in deadly shooting in hotel parking lot
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Jose Luis Izaguirre Ulloa
‘Shook us up a little bit’: Neighbors shaken up after Surfside Beach shooting; 1 arrested
.
Police make arrest after shots fired outside Surfside Beach home