Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU’s Aja Blount named Sun Belt women’s basketball Player of the Week

Coastal Carolina women’s basketball wins first weekly conference award of the season
CCU’s Aja Blount.
CCU’s Aja Blount.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – Senior Aja Blount was named the Sun Belt Player of the Week for her performances against UNCG and ETSU in the Coastal Carolina Thanksgiving Classic, on Nov. 26 and 28. It is the second career conference weekly award for the Northampton, Pa. native.

Blount led the Chants to a 2-0 record last weekend, as she rallied the offense in both games. She scored 26 points and grabbed 24 rebounds combined over the two wins.

In the opening game against UNCG, the senior forward poured in 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. She followed up with her second double-double of the season, 12th of her career, by scoring 16 points and grabbing a season-high 17 rebounds in the win over ETSU.

In the double-double versus ETSU, she hauled in her 500th career rebound. She also recorded her 1,000th career point earlier this season in a road win over UNCW on No. 20.

The Chanticleers will return to action on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the HTC Center as CCU will host Wofford. The opening tip is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Carolina Forest, police said.
Horry County police confirm fatality in weekend shooting near River Oaks Drive
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart

Latest News

Grayson McCall, Shermari Jones, Jaivon Heiligh, Isaiah Likely, D'Jordan Strong, Enock Makonzo,...
11 Chanticleers earn Pro Football Focus All-Sun Belt honors
Clemson Places 10 on 2021 All-ACC Team
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Josh Vann (6) during an NCAA football game in Charlotte,...
Five Gamecocks named to PFF All-SEC Squads
CCU seniors Shermari Jones and Silas Kelly.
CCU’s Shermari Jones, Silas Kelly pick up SBC Player of the Week honors