CCU’s Aja Blount named Sun Belt women’s basketball Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – Senior Aja Blount was named the Sun Belt Player of the Week for her performances against UNCG and ETSU in the Coastal Carolina Thanksgiving Classic, on Nov. 26 and 28. It is the second career conference weekly award for the Northampton, Pa. native.

Blount led the Chants to a 2-0 record last weekend, as she rallied the offense in both games. She scored 26 points and grabbed 24 rebounds combined over the two wins.

In the opening game against UNCG, the senior forward poured in 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. She followed up with her second double-double of the season, 12th of her career, by scoring 16 points and grabbing a season-high 17 rebounds in the win over ETSU.

In the double-double versus ETSU, she hauled in her 500th career rebound. She also recorded her 1,000th career point earlier this season in a road win over UNCW on No. 20.

The Chanticleers will return to action on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the HTC Center as CCU will host Wofford. The opening tip is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

