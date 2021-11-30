Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Carolina Forest community is shocked after a fatal shooting over Thanksgiving weekend.

Police announced Monday the victim died from injuries.

Seaside Grove Apartments, just off River Oaks Drive has been quiet since the shooting.

One resident says he thinks people may still be a little on edge because he knows he certainly is.

“You would think it’d be peace and quiet being away from the city and everything, but it could happen anywhere.”

Qwante Stephens has lived at Seaside Grove Apartments for two years and says it’s a relatively remote, quiet community.

The community was anything but that Saturday, as people from all over the complex gathered to see why police tape covered a large section of where they call home.

“I see people surrounding the area,” said Stephens. “Trying to get a better look of the view, and you see a person laying down, shot.”

Stephens says he was walking his brothers down the stairs for their mom to pick them up when he found out about the shooting.

Stephens says the most shocking thing was that he was staring at a shooting scene in the middle of the day, just two days after Thanksgiving.

Learning that someone died right across the pond from his building, has Stephens worried about having friends and family over in the foreseeable future.

“Kinda making me nervous of bringing my people around because I don’t want them to have to be scared to come over here and sit down and eat or whatever and expect the place could be shot up or hear gunshots outside,” Stephens said.

Horry County Police say a community member tried to give some first aid to the victim before EMS arrived.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the tip line: 843-915-TIPS (8477) or email crimetips@horrycounty.org

The coroner’s office is still notifying the victim’s family and hasn’t provided a name yet. Police are still investigating the case and have yet to announce any suspects.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
Change this caption before publishing
Coroner: Man dies after being shot in Horry County
Police said the suspect shown here was involved in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar store
Boats were decorated with thousands of Christmas lights.
Intracoastal Christmas Regatta lights up holiday season in Little River

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
FCSO: Shots fired into home Monday night, injuring 1
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
Boebert in call refuses to apologize for anti-Muslim remarks
Members of the Senate Redistricting Subcommittee heard comment Monday on South Carolina’s...
SC’s proposed Congressional map draws sharp criticism during subcommittee meeting
United Way of Florence County
Pee Dee non-profits prepare for Giving Tuesday