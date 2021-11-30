Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Carolina Forest community is shocked after a fatal shooting over Thanksgiving weekend.

Police announced Monday the victim died from injuries.

Seaside Grove Apartments, just off River Oaks Drive has been quiet since the shooting.

One resident says he thinks people may still be a little on edge because he knows he certainly is.

“You would think it’d be peace and quiet being away from the city and everything, but it could happen anywhere.”

Qwante Stephens has lived at Seaside Grove Apartments for two years and says it’s a relatively remote, quiet community.

The community was anything but that Saturday, as people from all over the complex gathered to see why police tape covered a large section of where they call home.

“I see people surrounding the area,” said Stephens. “Trying to get a better look of the view, and you see a person laying down, shot.”

Stephens says he was walking his brothers down the stairs for their mom to pick them up when he found out about the shooting.

Stephens says the most shocking thing was that he was staring at a shooting scene in the middle of the day, just two days after Thanksgiving.

Learning that someone died right across the pond from his building, has Stephens worried about having friends and family over in the foreseeable future.

“Kinda making me nervous of bringing my people around because I don’t want them to have to be scared to come over here and sit down and eat or whatever and expect the place could be shot up or hear gunshots outside,” Stephens said.

Horry County Police say a community member tried to give some first aid to the victim before EMS arrived.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the tip line: 843-915-TIPS (8477) or email crimetips@horrycounty.org

The coroner’s office is still notifying the victim’s family and hasn’t provided a name yet. Police are still investigating the case and have yet to announce any suspects.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.