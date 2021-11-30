Submit a Tip
Boebert in call refuses to apologize for anti-Muslim remarks

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, on July 29, 2021. Boebert has spoken by phone with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., just days after likening her to a bomb-carrying terrorist. By both lawmakers' accounts, the call Monday did not go well. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(AP) - Conservative congresswoman Lauren Boebert has spoken by phone with congresswoman Ilhan Omar just days after likening the Minnesota Democrat to a bomb-carrying terrorist.

By both lawmakers’ accounts, the call Monday did not go well.

Omar ended the call after Boebert, a Colorado Republican, refused to issue a public apology.

Boebert accused Omar of engaging in “cancel culture” by hanging up on her.

Omar has called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “take appropriate action” against Boebert for her remarks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

