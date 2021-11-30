Behind the scenes costume fun at the Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After nearly 30 years in North Myrtle Beach, it’s fair to say the Alabama Theatre has gone through countless costumes.

We loved venturing up to their costume storage to see some of the retired costumes, learning about some of the Christmas costumes you’ll see in The South’s Grandest Christmas Show, and so much more!

To schedule time to check out the show, you can visit their website here.

