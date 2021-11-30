Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Behind the scenes costume fun at the Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After nearly 30 years in North Myrtle Beach, it’s fair to say the Alabama Theatre has gone through countless costumes.

We loved venturing up to their costume storage to see some of the retired costumes, learning about some of the Christmas costumes you’ll see in The South’s Grandest Christmas Show, and so much more!

To schedule time to check out the show, you can visit their website here.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
New luxury center in the works for North Myrtle Beach
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
Carolina Forest community shocked after deadly Thanksgiving weekend shooting
One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Carolina Forest, police said.
Horry County police confirm fatality in weekend shooting near River Oaks Drive
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
Florence woman awarded $10 million after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart

Latest News

gst
See Santa at the Market Common this year and don’t miss the Polar Express with the Big Red Bus
gst
‘Tis the season at Peace, Love, Little Donuts at the Market Common in Myrtle Beach
gst
The Spirit of Christmas is happening this weekend
gst
Hey Eric! Do My Job!- Peace, Love & Little Donuts Part 1