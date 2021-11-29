Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Well-paying jobs without four years of college, White House highlights infrastructure law aimed to create opportunities

Biden to continue infrastructure push with visit to Minnesota.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will be back out on the road Tuesday– telling Americans why he thinks the new bipartisan infrastructure law is good for them.

The president will visit Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota. The White House said the college is training students to build, operate, and maintain infrastructure.

Monday afternoon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said many of the jobs created by the infrastructure legislation will not require a four-year college degree. She also spoke about why Tuesday’s trip to Minnesota is important to the president.

Psaki said, “After visiting the college, he will deliver remarks on how the bipartisan infrastructure law will deliver for the American people, create good paying union jobs, lower prices by improving the infrastructure for our supply chains.”

President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law earlier this month after it passed with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. The legislation provides federal funding for roads, bridges, highways, commuter rail, broadband, and lead pipe removal. There’s also funding here aimed at climate change mitigation.

America Rising’s Executive Director Cassie Smedile says while the president’s visit is highlighting areas of broad agreement, Minnesotans should question other parts of the president’s agenda.

Smedile said, “It’s good to see the president out going to these cities and towns and talking directly to the American people, but outside of these quick blips, it seems that his priority really is these larger socialism packages. Which is going to be tough for Democrats in the midterms and 2022 and certainly going into 2024 to convince the American people that that’s what these legislators should have been spending their time on.”

The president’s trip comes as the Senate takes up a second key piece of the Biden agenda– a social infrastructure plan, which hinges on support from all 50 Democrats as Republicans have broadly voiced their opposition.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Conway area, officials said.
Conway woman dies after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
Change this caption before publishing
Coroner: Man dies after being shot in Horry County
Police said the suspect shown here was involved in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar store
Boats were decorated with thousands of Christmas lights.
Intracoastal Christmas Regatta lights up holiday season in Little River

Latest News

South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...
Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina
Gov. Henry McMaster signs the state's Fetal Heartbeat Bill into law.
South Carolina abortion appellate hearing moved to January
FILE - Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party on Nov. 3,...
US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit
Three House Republicans are proposing a sweeping bill that would change what entities,...
SC lawmakers propose sweeping bill to prevent teaching of ‘discriminatory concepts’
.
Loris looks to ease flooding, increase sports tourism