SCDPS: 10 killed on SC roadways during Thanksgiving travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety released the preliminary number of 10 people killed on S.C. roadways during the 102-hour Thanksgiving Day travel period.

The period began Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ran through Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Six of the fatalities occurred over the weekend.

In 2020, SCDPS reported a preliminary number of 14 people killed during the 102-hour travel period.

The Weekend Report gives additional information about the deaths that occurred.

Additional data can be found on the South Carolina daily Traffic Fatality Count page.

