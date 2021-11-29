Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Redistricting plans face busy week in South Carolina

South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to...
South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to completion this week.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina’s work to draw new districts after last year’s U.S. Census should get closer to completion this week.

The state Senate committee handling redistricting will hold a public meeting Monday about its proposed U.S. House maps released last week.

The main changes are in the Charleston area where voters could shift from the Sixth Congressional District, which is represented by Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn and the First Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace.

The full house then returns on Wednesday to take up their 124 redrawn districts.

The South Carolina League of Women Voters have criticized the new maps for both the U.S. House and the South Carolina House. They say they concentrate more on protecting Republicans and incumbents than providing for fair, competitive races.

Every 10 years, after the U.S. Census is taken, lawmakers redraw the district lines that control which representative will represent a certain part of the state.

Over the past 10 years, South Carolina has grown by about 500,000 people. The parts of the state that grew the most were the suburbs to the south of Charlotte and cities along the coast.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt
Change this caption before publishing
Coroner: Man dies after being shot in Horry County
Police said the suspect shown here was involved in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar store
Troopers investigating crash involving Myrtle Beach police vehicle
Boats were decorated with thousands of Christmas lights.
Intracoastal Christmas Regatta lights up holiday season in Little River

Latest News

A statewide survey of gas stations shows a four-cent per-gallon drop in prices at the pump over...
Gas price declines ‘slowly picking up momentum,’ analyst says
Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in the Conway area.
One dead in Conway area after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree
A breezy day ahead with highs only reaching the lower 50s.
FIRST ALERT: Coldest day of the week, warmer weather returns soon
Intracoastal Christmas Regatta lights up holiday season in Little River
Intracoastal Christmas Regatta lights up holiday season in Little River