Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days

The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties.
Pilot Knob Fire
Pilot Knob Fire(Tina Lilly Marshall)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 158 words with a read time of approximately 47 seconds.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular North Carolina state park is expected to be closed all week because of a forest fire.

Crews are working right now to contain the fire at Pilot Mountain State Park, which was first reported Saturday evening.

The park is about 100 miles north of Charlotte in Surry and Yadkin counties.

Related: More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park

Through Sunday afternoon, the wildfire had burned more than 200 acres. One man volunteering at a nearby campground says he had to return to evacuate his trailer as the fire got closer.

He says the smell is something he won’t soon forget.

“I want to be home. I don’t want my family to be worried about me being up there, but yet I’m concerned about the folks left behind fighting the fire,” Henry Fansler said.

Firefighters expect it will take several days to contain the fire.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamakion Kyleme Spivey
Man charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 hurt
Change this caption before publishing
Coroner: Man dies after being shot in Horry County
Police said the suspect shown here was involved in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in...
Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar store
Boats were decorated with thousands of Christmas lights.
Intracoastal Christmas Regatta lights up holiday season in Little River
Troopers investigating crash involving Myrtle Beach police vehicle

Latest News

Christmas tree shortage
Murrells Inlet tree farm working through nationwide Christmas tree shortage
Murrells Inlet tree farm working through nationwide Christmas tree shortage
Murrells Inlet tree farm working through nationwide Christmas tree shortage
Nov. 29, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
A statewide survey of gas stations shows a four-cent per-gallon drop in prices at the pump over...
Gas price declines ‘slowly picking up momentum,’ analyst says